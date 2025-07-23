$HELE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HELE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,209,394 of trading volume.

$HELE Insider Trading Activity

$HELE insiders have traded $HELE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN GRASS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $214,700

TRACY SCHEUERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $201,300

TESSA JUDGE (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 435 shares for an estimated $9,948

$HELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $HELE stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HELE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HELE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HELE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025

