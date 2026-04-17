HELE Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors

Helen of Troy Limited HELE is likely to register a decline in both top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on April 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $453.8 million, implying a 6.6% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for HELE’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 66 cents per share, indicating a 71.7% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of almost 11.5%, on average.

Helen of Troy Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Things to Know About HELE’s Q4 Earnings

HELE has been witnessing continued pressure from soft consumer spending across discretionary categories. Demand has remained weak as consumers have been trading down and prioritizing essential purchases, limiting volumes. Retailers have been maintaining cautious inventory positions, while tariff-related disruptions and lower direct import orders have been affecting sales. Additionally, lapping prior-year tariff-related order pull-forward is likely to have weighed on the upcoming quarter’s revenues. Our model predicts an 8.5% drop in organic volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter.



Helen of Troy expects margin pressure to persist in the fiscal fourth quarter, due to continued consumer trade-down behavior and a more promotional retail environment. Delays in achieving full pricing realization have been limiting margin recovery, while cautious retail ordering patterns have been weighing on operating leverage. The company has also been facing transient headwinds, as residual impacts from stop-shipments related to pricing actions have been carried into the quarter.



Helen of Troy has been grappling with rising SG&A expenses. In the fiscal third quarter, the rise in the consolidated SG&A ratio was mainly due to increased outbound freight costs, elevated share-based compensation expense and unfavorable operating leverage. The persistence of any of these factors is a concern. We expect a 370-basis-point expansion in adjusted SG&A (as a percentage of sales) to 36.8% in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Despite these challenges, Helen of Troy has been deriving some support from the strength in select brands and ongoing initiatives. The company has been focusing on product innovation, brand investments and improved commercial execution. While these efforts are expected to have supported performance to some extent, the impact is likely to have been limited amid persistent macroeconomic pressures and elevated cost headwinds in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Earnings Whispers for HELE Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Helen of Troy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Helen of Troy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at 81 cents, which implies a 12% decrease year over year. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pinned at $13.8 billion, which calls for 5.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 16.5%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents, which implies a 61.1% increase year over year.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $748.7 million, which indicates a surge of 127.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 45.3%, on average.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $5.39 billion, which implies a 4.6% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.05, indicating a 7.9% fall from the year-ago period figure. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.