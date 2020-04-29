HELE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.24, changing hands as high as $169.64 per share. Helen of Troy Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HELE's low point in its 52 week range is $104.015 per share, with $198.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.51.

