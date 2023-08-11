Helbor Empreendimentos (B3:HBOR3) Price Target Increased by 12.28% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for Helbor Empreendimentos (B3:HBOR3) has been revised to 5.44 / share. This is an increase of 12.28% from the prior estimate of 4.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 8.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.86% from the latest reported closing price of 3.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helbor Empreendimentos. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBOR3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.23% to 56K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSE - Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

