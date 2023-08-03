Heiwado (TYO:8276) Price Target Increased by 17.95% to 2,346.00

The average one-year price target for Heiwado (TYO:8276) has been revised to 2,346.00 / share. This is an increase of 17.95% from the prior estimate of 1,989.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.01% from the latest reported closing price of 2,444.00 / share.

Heiwado Maintains 1.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heiwado. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8276 is 0.03%, a decrease of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 3,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 556K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing a decrease of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8276 by 18.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 416K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 222K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 192K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 27.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8276 by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 183K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

