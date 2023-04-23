Heiwado (TYO:8276) Price Target Decreased by 29.52% to 1,509.60

The average one-year price target for Heiwado (TYO:8276) has been revised to 1,509.60 / share. This is an decrease of 29.52% from the prior estimate of 2,142.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,494.80 to a high of 1,554.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.61% from the latest reported closing price of 2,057.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heiwado. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8276 is 0.03%, a decrease of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 2,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 631K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8276 by 13.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 416K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8276 by 17.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 222K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8276 by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 183K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8276 by 10.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 162K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

