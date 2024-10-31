HeiQ PLC to De-List for Focused Growth

HeiQ PLC (GB:HEIQ) has released an update.

HeiQ PLC announced its decision to de-list from the London Stock Exchange to focus on private fundraising for its high-growth ventures, despite reporting improved financial metrics with increased revenue and narrowed losses for the 18-month period ending June 2024. The company aims to streamline operations and invest in its innovative technologies like HeiQ AeoniQ, which requires significant capital for expansion. The restructuring efforts and new partnerships are expected to drive sustainable growth as HeiQ navigates challenging market conditions.

