News & Insights

Markets
KHC

HEINZ Brand Unveils Flavor Tour Line Of Condiments: Three Sauces

February 26, 2025 — 12:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The HEINZ brand unveiled its Flavor Tour line of condiments: three sauces inspired by cuisines from around the world. The sauces are Mexican Inspired Street Corn, Korean Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ, and Thai Inspired Sweet Chili.

Mexican Inspired Street Corn combines chipotle, lime and corn. Korean Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ is a condiment with a kick, which mixes gochujang, doenjang and soy sauce. Thai Inspired Sweet Chili is a slightly spicy, slightly sweet sauce merging ginger, sriracha and sesame oil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.