Markets

Heineken To Leave Russia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) said, following the strategic review of operations, the Group has concluded that HEINEKEN's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable. As a result, Heineken has decided to leave Russia.

Heineken said it plans for an orderly transfer of business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws. The company noted that it will not profit from any transfer of ownership and expects an impairment and other non-cash exceptional charges of approximately 0.4 billion euros.

Upon completion of the transfer, HEINEKEN will no longer have a presence in Russia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular