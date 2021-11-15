Heineken to buy S.Africa's Distell in $2.6 bln deal

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Heineken HEIN.AS will buy Distell Group Holdings DGHJ.J in a deal that values the South African drinks maker at about 40.1 billion rand ($2.62 billion), Distell said on Monday.

Distell's deal talks with Heineken, the world's second largest beer maker, were first announced in May.

($1 = 15.2828 rand)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.