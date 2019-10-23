Heineken Stock Falls as Dutch Brewer Trims Profit Guidance on U.S. Sales Drop

Heineken’s stock fell on Wednesday as the world’s second-largest brewer trimmed its profit forecast after a surprising sales dip in the Americas.

The owner of Tiger, Cruzcampo and Amstel said U.S. sales dropped sharply in the third quarter and also declined in Brazil. The stock slid 2.6% in early trading.

The back story. After a strong 2018 and an impressive start to this year, Heineken’s first-half results were [softer] than expected. Beer sales grew across all regions, with double-digit growth in Asia-Pacific and Africa, the Middle East and eastern Europe. European sales volumes, hit by poor weather, dropped 1.5%. Operating profit rose 0.3% to €1.78 billion — below expectations.

The company stuck to its full-year operating profit guidance of mid single-digit growth but warned input and logistics costs would increase over the rest of the year.

At the time Barron’s predicted Heineken would need a bumper second half to meet its guidance.

What’s new. The Dutch brewer cut its 2019 operating profit guidance to a 4% rise, after third-quarter sales in the Americas fell unexpectedly.

Sales in the U.S. fell by a high single-digit percentage, Heineken said, due to the negative impact of phasing sales last year and the decline of Mexican beer Tecate. Sales in Brazil also declined.

Overall, organic beer sales volumes rose by 2.3% in the third quarter, in line with the consensus, driven by a 13.9% increase in the Asia-Pacific market.

Vietnam and Cambodia were the best-performing markets, with double-digit growth led by the popularity of Tiger beer.

Chief executive Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said the “increased volatility” across a number of Heineken’s markets would continue for the rest of the year.

Looking ahead. With just 0.3% operating profit growth in the first half, Heineken still needs a stark acceleration over the rest of the year just to meet its reduced guidance of 4% full-year growth.

Volatility across its markets also suggests a challenging finish to 2019.

However, surging sales in Asia provide some hope, particularly as Heineken has now fully transferred its operations to China Resources Beer as part of a capital and operational tie-up.

