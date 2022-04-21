Markets

Heineken Shareholders Adopt All Proposals

(RTTNews) - Heineken Holding N.V. said that its shareholders has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting.

The AGM reappointed Fernández Carbajal as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 21 April 2022, for the maximum period of four years.

The AGM reappointed Fentener van Vlissingen as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 21 April 2022, for the maximum period of four years.

The AGM reappointed Brassey as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 21 April 2022, for the maximum period of four years. The AGM appointed C.A.G. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 21 April 2022, for the maximum period of four years.

The company announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2021 of 1.24 euros per share. As an interim dividend of 0.28 euros was paid on 11 August 2021, the final dividend will be 0.96 euros per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 3 May 2022. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 25 April 2022.

