Heineken sells more beer than expected as Europe surges

Heineken NV reported a sharper increase in beer sales in the first quarter on Wednesday after a surge in Europe as bars reopened from coronavirus lockdowns.

The world's second-largest brewer said that beer volumes rose by 5.2% on a like-for-like basis, above the average expectation of 3.5% in a company-compiled poll.

