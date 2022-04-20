Heineken sells more beer than expected as Europe surges

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - Heineken NV HEIN.AS reported a sharper increase in beer sales in the first quarter on Wednesday after a surge in Europe as bars reopened from coronavirus lockdowns.

The world's second-largest brewer said that beer volumes rose by 5.2% on a like-for-like basis, above the average expectation of 3.5% in a company-compiled poll.

