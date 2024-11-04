Heineken removed from European Conviction List at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analysts removed Heineken (HEINY) from the firm’s European Conviction List as part of its monthly update.
- Heineken price target lowered to EUR 81 from EUR 83 at Morgan Stanley
- Heineken price target lowered to EUR 90 from EUR 92 at Barclays
- Heineken price target lowered to EUR 99 from EUR 105 at Citi
- Heineken price target lowered to EUR 95 from EUR 99 at Deutsche Bank
- Heineken price target lowered to EUR 92 from EUR 94 at Barclays
