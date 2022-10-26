Heineken Q3 beer sales rise less than expected

Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewery, reported on Wednesday beer sales rose less than expected in the third quarter as it reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The maker of Europe's top-selling lager Heineken, as well as Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, said beer volumes rose by 8.9% on a like-for-like basis, with the strongest increase in Asia, compared with the 12.0% average market expectation.

Heineken said it retained its full-year outlook for operating margin to be stable or increase modestly this year.

