Markets

Heineken Q1 Profit Climbs On Strong Volume Growth; Backs FY22 Margin View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dutch brewer Heineken NV (HKHHF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit was 417 million euros, higher than last year's 168 million euros.

Revenue for the first quarter was 7 billion euros, up 35.9 percent from 5.15 billion euros a year ago. Net revenue (beia) was 5.75 billion euros, a growth of 24.9 percent organically, with total consolidated volume growing by 5.7 percent and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre up 18.3 percent.

Beer volume grew 5.2 percent organically and came 2.8 percent ahead of 2019 on an organic basis. All regions contributed to the growth, especially Europe.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company maintained its outlook of a stable to modest sequential improvement in operating profit margin (beia) in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular