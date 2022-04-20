Heineken Q1 Profit Climbs On Strong Volume Growth; Backs FY22 Margin View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch brewer Heineken NV (HKHHF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit was 417 million euros, higher than last year's 168 million euros.

Revenue for the first quarter was 7 billion euros, up 35.9 percent from 5.15 billion euros a year ago. Net revenue (beia) was 5.75 billion euros, a growth of 24.9 percent organically, with total consolidated volume growing by 5.7 percent and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre up 18.3 percent.

Beer volume grew 5.2 percent organically and came 2.8 percent ahead of 2019 on an organic basis. All regions contributed to the growth, especially Europe.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company maintained its outlook of a stable to modest sequential improvement in operating profit margin (beia) in 2022.

