Markets

Heineken Q1 Net Revenue Up 2.8% On BEIA Basis; Confirms 2026 Guidance

April 23, 2026 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Heineken N.V. (HNK1.F, HEIA.AS) reported, on IFRS basis, first quarter net revenue of 6.70 billion euros, up 2.5% from last year. Total volume was up 2.8%, for the quarter. On BEIA basis, net revenue grew 2.8%, with net revenue per hectolitre up 3.0%. On BEIA basis, total volume grew 1.2%, with consolidated volume down 0.2%, and licensed volume up 26.1%.

HEINEKEN confirmed its 2026 guidance, including the expectation of 2% to 6% organic growth of operating profit.

At last close, Heineken shares were trading at 67.72 euros, up 0.089%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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