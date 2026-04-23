Heineken Q1 Net Revenue Up 2.8% On BEIA Basis; Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Heineken N.V. (HNK1.F, HEIA.AS) reported, on IFRS basis, first quarter net revenue of 6.70 billion euros, up 2.5% from last year. Total volume was up 2.8%, for the quarter. On BEIA basis, net revenue grew 2.8%, with net revenue per hectolitre up 3.0%. On BEIA basis, total volume grew 1.2%, with consolidated volume down 0.2%, and licensed volume up 26.1%.

HEINEKEN confirmed its 2026 guidance, including the expectation of 2% to 6% organic growth of operating profit.

At last close, Heineken shares were trading at 67.72 euros, up 0.089%.

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