Heineken Q1 Net Profit Declines, Beia Net Revenue Organic Growth At 8.9%; FY Outlook Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Heineken Holding N.V. (HKHHY.PK) reported that first-quarter net profit declined to 403 million euros from 417 million euros, previous year. Revenue was 7.63 billion euros compared to 6.99 billion euros, prior year. Net revenue, beia, was 6.38 billion euros, up 8.9% organically, with total consolidated volume declining by 3.1% and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre up 12.3%. Beer volume declined 3.0% organically from last year.

HEINEKEN said its full year outlook remains unchanged. The company expects operating profit (beia) to grow organically mid- to high-single digit. HEINEKEN also expects that the growth in operating profit (beia) will come mainly, if not fully, in the second half of the year.

