Heineken Q1 beer sales weaker than expected

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

April 19, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - Heineken reported a steeper than expected decline in first-quarter beer sales, with weaker volumes in all regions except the Americas, but maintained its forecast for profit growth in 2023.

The world's second-largest brewer said on Wednesday that beer volumes fell by 3.0% in the Jan-March period, below the average expectation of a 1.9% decline in a company-compiled poll.

