Heineken profit higher than expected after Asia rebound

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

February 15, 2023 — 01:35 am EST

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

Adds more on forecast, Asia

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Heineken HEIN.AS, the world's second-largest brewer, reported a higher-than-expected profit in 2022 thanks to growth in all markets and a sharp rebound in Asia, and repeated its forecast of a profit increase this year.

The maker of Europe's top-selling beer Heineken, along with Tiger and Sol lagers, said its operating profit before one-offs rose by 24.0% to 4.50 billion euros ($4.82 billion), compared with the average figure of 4.43 billion euros in a company-compiled poll.

The Dutch brewer retained its forecast that its operating profit would rise by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage in 2023.

Heineken said it expects to exceed the 2 billion euro cost-savings target of its "EverGreen" strategic revamp this year. It has said it will then find productivity improvements of 400 million euros per year, equivalent to about 2% of annual expenses.

The brewer sold 6.9% more beer globally than in 2021, with higher priced "premium" beers rising at a faster pace. Sales in Asia were up by nearly a third, the rebound coming a year after COVID-19 restrictions were in place in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and its largest Asian market, Vietnam.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.