Heineken Posts Loss In H1; Net Revenue Down 16.4% Organically - Quick Facts

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Heineken Holding N.V. (HKHHF.PK) reported a loss to shareholders of 149 million euros for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, compared to a profit of 471 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 0.52 euros compared to profit of 1.64 euros. On beia basis, operating profit was 827 million euros, down 52.5%. EPS (beia) was 0.39 euros, a decline of 78.6%.

First half revenue was 11.16 billion euros compared to 13.60 billion euros, last year. Net revenue was 9.24 billion euros, down 19.2% year-on-year. On a beia basis, net revenue declined 16.4%, organically.

