Heineken N.V. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 23, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Heineken NV (GB:0O26) has released an update.

Heineken N.V. reported a solid third-quarter performance for 2024, with a 3.3% organic growth in net revenue and a 0.7% increase in beer volume. The company continues to drive growth through its EverGreen strategy, with premium beer volumes rising by 4.5%, and Heineken leading with an 8.7% increase. Heineken reiterates its full-year outlook for a 4% to 8% organic growth in operating profit, reflecting its strategic investments and market expansion.

