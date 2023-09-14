News & Insights

Markets

Heineken Mexico To Invest EUR 430 Mln To Build State-of-the-art Brewery In Yucatan

September 14, 2023 — 09:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Heineken Mexico said it plans to invest 430 million euros in the establishment of a groundbreaking new brewery in Yucatan. Construction will take place in the Kanasín municipality.

HEINEKEN Mexico expects to create over 2,000 new direct and indirect job opportunities. Operations are scheduled to commence in 2026, the company said.

The company noted that the new brewery will set the standard for sustainable brewing, with focus on improved water processes and integrating circular economy practices

Currently employing over 18,000 people, HEINEKEN Mexico operates across seven breweries and one malting plant in Mexico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.