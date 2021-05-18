Commodities

Heineken in takeover talks with South African wine and spirits maker Distell

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

South Africa's Distell said on Tuesday that Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the wine, cider and spirits company regarding the potential acquisition of majority of its business.

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Distell DGHJ.J said on Tuesday that Heineken NV HEIN.AS, the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the wine, cider and spirits company regarding the potential acquisition of majority of its business.

Distell said the parties are in discussions and warned shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in their Distell shares until a further announcement is made.

At 0714 GMT, shares in Distell were up 8.18%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular