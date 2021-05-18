Heineken in takeover talks with South African wine and spirits maker Distell

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Distell DGHJ.J said on Tuesday that Heineken NV HEIN.AS, the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the wine, cider and spirits company regarding the potential acquisition of majority of its business.

Distell said the parties are in discussions and warned shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in their Distell shares until a further announcement is made.

At 0714 GMT, shares in Distell were up 8.18%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)

