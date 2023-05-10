Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO) Price Target Decreased by 7.35% to 103.05

The average one-year price target for Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO) has been revised to 103.05 / share. This is an decrease of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 111.23 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 118.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.45% from the latest reported closing price of 87.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heineken Holding. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEIO is 0.28%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 20,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 8,244K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEIO by 49.88% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 2,161K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,394K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIO by 1.91% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 814K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 63.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIO by 220.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 804K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEIO by 2.68% over the last quarter.

