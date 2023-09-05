Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO) Price Target Decreased by 5.59% to 97.00

The average one-year price target for Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO) has been revised to 97.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 102.75 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 110.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.51% from the latest reported closing price of 74.90 / share.

Heineken Holding Maintains 2.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heineken Holding. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEIO is 0.35%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 23,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 7,994K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEIO by 12.13% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 2,161K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,569K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIO by 31.01% over the last quarter.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 1,465K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 47.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIO by 74.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,051K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIO by 4.35% over the last quarter.

