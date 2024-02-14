News & Insights

Heineken full-year profits up 1.7%, beats analyst forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

February 14, 2024 — 01:04 am EST

Written by Emma Rumney for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken HEIN.AS on Wednesday reported a 1.7% rise in full-year operating profit, exceeding analysts' forecasts.

Analysts had expected Heineken's organic operating profit growth to be flat for the year, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

