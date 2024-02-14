Heineken full-year profits up 1.7%, beats analyst forecasts

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken HEIN.AS on Wednesday reported a 1.7% rise in full-year operating profit, exceeding analysts' forecasts.

Analysts had expected Heineken's organic operating profit growth to be flat for the year, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

