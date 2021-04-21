Heineken exceeds expectations with flat beer sales

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - Heineken NV HEIN.AS, the world's second-largest brewer, sold as much beer in the first quarter of 2021 year as it did a year ago, far better than expected, as increases in Africa and Asia offset a sharp decline in Europe.

The maker of Europe's top-selling lager Heineken, as well as Tiger and Sol, retained its forecast that said its markets would gradually improve in the second half of the year, depending on the roll-out of vaccines.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Louise Heavens)

