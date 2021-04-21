Heineken exceeds expectations with flat beer sales

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, sold as much beer in the first quarter of 2021 year as it did a year ago, far better than expected, as increases in Africa and Asia offset a sharp decline in Europe.

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - Heineken NV HEIN.AS, the world's second-largest brewer, sold as much beer in the first quarter of 2021 year as it did a year ago, far better than expected, as increases in Africa and Asia offset a sharp decline in Europe.

The maker of Europe's top-selling lager Heineken, as well as Tiger and Sol, retained its forecast that said its markets would gradually improve in the second half of the year, depending on the roll-out of vaccines.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Louise Heavens)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: @reutersPhilB))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters