Heineken denies Brazil lawsuit threatens its 2017 takeover

Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, denied on Sunday a Brazilian newspaper report, which said that Coca-Cola Brasil had filed a lawsuit seeking to annul Heineken's 2017 acquisition of Brasil Kirin.
