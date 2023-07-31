Heineken cuts 2023 forecast on Vietnam slowdown

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Heineken HEIN.AS, the world's second-largest brewer by volume, on Monday cut its 2023 profit growth forecast after an economic slowdown in Vietnam depressed first-half earnings by more than expected.

The Dutch company, whose brands include Tiger and Sol, said it now expected growth in operating profit before one-offs this year to be between zero and a mid single-digit percentage. It had previously forecast a mid- to high- single-digit percentage.

The brewer - whose namesake brand is Europe's top-selling beer - said it expected a strong overall turnaround of profit in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Varun H K)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.