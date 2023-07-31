Heineken cuts 2023 forecast after weakness in Asia

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Heineken HEIN.AS, the world's second-largest brewer, reduced its forecast for 2023 profit growth on Monday after a weak performance in Asia depressed first-half earnings by more than expected.

The Dutch company, whose brands include Tiger and Sol, said it now expected growth in operating profit before one-offs this year to be between zero and a mid single-digit percentage. It had previously forecast a mid- to high- single-digit percentage.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.