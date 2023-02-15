Heineken 2022 profit higher than expected after Asia recovery

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Heineken HEIN.AS, the world's second-largest brewer, reported a higher than expected profit in 2022 thanks to a sharp recovery of its Asian operations and repeated its forecast of a profit increase this year.

The maker of Europe's top-selling beer Heineken, along with Tiger and Sol lagers, said its operating profit before one-offs rose by 24.0% to 4.50 billion euros, compared with the average figure of 4.43 billion euros in a company-compiled poll.

The Dutch brewer retained its forecast that its operating profit would rise by a mid- to higher single-digit percentage in 2023.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.