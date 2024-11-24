Heine Brothers Slightly Lowers Stake in Netwealth Group

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Heine Brothers Pty Ltd has slightly reduced its stake in Netwealth Group Ltd, shifting its voting power from 46.89% to 46.35%. This change reflects a marginal decrease in their control over the company’s voting shares, which might interest investors tracking shareholder dynamics in the financial sector.
For further insights into AU:NWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Get Out,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Nio Stock
- ‘Expect Further Slowdown,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says Top Investor About Rivian Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.