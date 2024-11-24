News & Insights

Stocks

Heine Brothers Slightly Lowers Stake in Netwealth Group

November 24, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Heine Brothers Pty Ltd has slightly reduced its stake in Netwealth Group Ltd, shifting its voting power from 46.89% to 46.35%. This change reflects a marginal decrease in their control over the company’s voting shares, which might interest investors tracking shareholder dynamics in the financial sector.

For further insights into AU:NWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.