Heimstaden Bostad offers to buy back debt maturing in 2024

December 04, 2023 — 03:51 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swedish property group Heimstaden Bostad said on Monday it offered to buy back senior unsecured bonds maturing in April and June of 2024 to proactively improve the company's debt profile.

Heimstaden Bostad said it offered to buy back a 500 million Swedish crowns ($48 million) bond due in April of next year, a 200 million Norwegian crowns ($18.7 million) bond due the same month and a 500 million Norwegian crowns bond due in June.

All three bonds carry floating interest rates, the company added.

Heimstaden Bostad said it would pay 100% of the nominal amount of the respective notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Swedish real estate sector is under pressure as many companies grapple with large debts, rising interest rates and a wilting wider economy.

($1 = 10.4119 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 10.7214 Norwegian crowns)

