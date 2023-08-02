Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 17.77

The average one-year price target for Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM) has been revised to 17.77 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 16.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.27 to a high of 18.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.28% from the latest reported closing price of 12.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heijmans. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEIJM is 0.04%, an increase of 11.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.59% to 1,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 571K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIJM by 8.75% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 213K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 37.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIJM by 16.88% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 187K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 165K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 143K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

