Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM) Price Target Increased by 12.15% to 16.72

The average one-year price target for Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM) has been revised to 16.72 / share. This is an increase of 12.15% from the prior estimate of 14.91 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.18 to a high of 18.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.88% from the latest reported closing price of 11.08 / share.

Heijmans Maintains 9.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heijmans. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEIJM is 0.04%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 1,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 571K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIJM by 8.75% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 187K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 165K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 143K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 133K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEIJM by 2.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.