Heights Capital Walks From Archer Aviation: What It Means for Investors

Key Points

Sold 2,312,285 shares of Archer Aviation, a net change of approximately $25.09 million

Post-trade stake: zero shares, valued at $0

The Archer Aviation position previously accounted for about 6.2% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

Heights Capital Management recently disclosed a complete exit from Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR), with a transaction value of approximately $25.09 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, 2025, Heights Capital Management sold all 2,312,285 shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter. The move eliminated a position previously valued at approximately $25.09 million.

What else to know

Heights Capital Management fully exited Archer Aviation, removing a position that previously represented 6.2% of 13F assets; post-trade, the holding is zero percent of AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

FLUT: $74.7 million (20.5% of AUM)

IBRX: $16.15 million (4.4% of AUM)

NNE: $14.1 million (3.9% of AUM)

SONN: $13.7 million (3.8% of AUM)

DFDV: $8.98 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of November 19, 2025, Archer Aviation shares were priced at $7.44, down 23.7% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500 by 36.4 percentage points during the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of November 19,2025) $7.44 YTD performance -23.7% Dividend yield N/A

Company snapshot

Archer Aviation is an early-stage aerospace company focused on building a scalable urban air mobility ecosystem.

The company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transport.

The company's business model centers on developing and commercializing eVTOL aircraft, with a focus on urban air mobility solutions.

Serves urban commuters, transportation partners, and city transit authorities seeking efficient and sustainable air mobility options.

Foolish take

Heights Capital Management completely selling its stake in Archer Aviation just highlights how volatile early-stage aerospace investing really is.

Archer is still a long way from bringing in significant commercial revenue, and its long-term future depends entirely on hitting regulatory milestones, sticking to production schedules, and getting people to adopt its eVTOL aircraft—all things that cause huge swings in investor confidence.

It's not that strange for a fund to dial back its exposure to a company still stuck in the prototype and certification phase, where the cash burn is high and timelines can easily change. But the bigger picture hasn't changed. Archer is still pushing for that first-mover advantage in a new market that could completely change urban travel if its technology scales up.

For regular investors, the key is knowing this is a highly speculative, high-risk, high-reward bet. Big institutional selling can create some short-term drama, but the company's ultimate success will be decided by how well it executes, how quickly it gets certified, and whether the demand for eVTOLs actually shows up as everyone hopes.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if managing over $100 million.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Net change: The difference in the value or quantity of a holding after a transaction compared to before.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Exited: Completely sold out of a particular investment or position.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

eVTOL: Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing aircraft, designed for urban air mobility and passenger transport.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

