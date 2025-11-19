Heights Capital Just Ditched Its $12.5 Million AMSC Stake. Here’s What That Might Mean.

Key Points

Exited 340,102 shares in American Superconductor, reducing position value by $12.48 million

Post-trade stake is zero shares, or $0 value

The position was previously 3.3% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

HEIGHTS Capital Management recently disclosed that it sold out its entire position in American Superconductor, a move that reduced exposure by about $12.48 million.

What happened

HEIGHTS Capital Management reported in a Form 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2025, that it liquidated its full position in American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC). The fund sold 340,102 shares, bringing its stake to zero, for a value change of $12,478,342.

What else to know

The fund sold out of American Superconductor, removing what was a 3.3% AUM position as of the prior quarter; it now represents 0% of AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

FLUT: $74.7 million (20.5% of AUM)

IBRX: $16.15 million (4.4% of AUM)

NNE: $14.1 million (3.9% of AUM)

SONN: $13.7 million (3.8% of AUM)

DFDV: $8.98 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of November 19, 2025, shares of American Superconductor were priced at $31.52, up 28% year-to-date, overperforming the S&P 500 by 15.3 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 11/13/25) $31.52 YTD performance 28% Dividend yield N/A

Company Snapshot

American Superconductor Corporation is a leading provider of advanced power resiliency and grid solutions, operating at scale with a diverse product portfolio for the energy and industrial sectors.

The company offers megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions, including grid interconnection systems, power quality systems, D-VAR and VAR optimization products, and wind turbine designs and control systems.

Generates revenue through the sale of engineered systems, power electronics, software-based controls, and licensing of wind turbine technologies to utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy developers.

Serves electric utilities, industrial clients, renewable project developers, and wind turbine manufacturers globally.

Foolish take

Heights Capital Management completely selling its American Superconductor shares just shows how quickly big investment firms change their minds in the clean-energy and grid-tech world.

American Superconductor is still building its long-term vision around modernizing the grid, ensuring power is reliable, and bringing in more renewables—areas with huge demand, but which often lead to uneven, "lumpy" results from one quarter to the next. When a fund exits a mid-sized position, it doesn't necessarily mean there's a problem with the core business; it may simply signal a preference for bigger, more easily tradeable opportunities somewhere else in its portfolio.

Even with that, American Superconductor remains an interesting company for investors who are okay with some volatility. Its systems for grid stability and wind-energy technologies are connected to long-term trends that won't be settled in just one quarter. As always, the main question is whether it can turn its engineering know-how into reliable profits over time—and that all depends on execution, winning contracts, and favorable energy-transition policies.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC filings, showing their holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Liquidated: Sold off an entire investment position, converting it to cash or cash equivalents.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Grid interconnection systems: Technologies that connect power generation sources, like wind or solar, to the main electrical grid.

Power quality systems: Equipment designed to maintain stable and reliable electricity supply by managing voltage and current issues.

D-VAR: A dynamic voltage control system that helps stabilize and support power grids during fluctuations or disturbances.

VAR optimization: The process of managing reactive power (volt-ampere reactive) in electrical systems to improve grid efficiency and stability.

Engineered systems: Customized technical solutions designed and built to meet specific operational needs in industries like energy or manufacturing.

System-level solutions: Integrated products and services that address broad operational challenges across an entire network or infrastructure.

Grid modernization: Upgrading electrical grid infrastructure with advanced technologies to improve reliability, efficiency, and integration of renewables.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.