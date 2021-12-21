Heidrick & Struggles To Buy Russian Firm RosExpert, WE Partners In Ukraine And Kazakhstan

(RTTNews) - Heidrick & Struggles (HSII), a provider of leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions to corporate clients, said on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal to buy RosExpert in Russia, and WE Partners in Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, were not disclosed.

"These acquisitions form part of Heidrick & Struggles' strategy to expand its global footprint and grow its local presence in key strategic markets around the world," the acquirer said in a statement.

With these acquisitions, the Chicago-headquartered Heidrick & Struggles expects to become a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm in these three countries.

Established 25 years ago in Russia, RosExpert offers integrated executive search and leadership advisory services, whereas WE Partners are the talent and leadership consulting firms in the Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

