Heidrick & Struggles sees Q4 revenue $255M-$275M, consensus $253.28M

November 04, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Sees Q4 net revenue $255M-$275M while acknowledging that continued fluidity in external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions, may impact quarterly results. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in September and reflects, among other factors, management’s assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business along with the current backlog.

Read More on HSII:

