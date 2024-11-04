Heidrick & Struggles reports Q3 EPS 71c, consensus 68c

Reports Q3 revenue $ $278.6M, consensus $267.65M. “Our Heidrick colleagues delivered solid quarterly results, outperforming industry trends and reaching the upper end of our outlook. This performance reflects our team’s sharp focus on market opportunities and client needs even as we implemented significant change across our organization,” said CEO Tom Monahan. “Looking ahead, there is still much work to be done as we pursue growth opportunities in Executive Search, more tightly focus our suite of leadership solutions, and drive profitability and scalability across the portfolio.”

