Markets
HSII

Heidrick & Struggles Q4 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.54 million or $0.28 per share, down from $10.55 million or $0.54 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.59 per share, up from $0.54 per share last year.

Total revenues dropped 12% to $162.2 million from $184.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.31 per share on revenues of $146.19 million.

Looking forward, the company expects first-quarter revenue of between $160 million and $170 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $142.14 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSII

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More