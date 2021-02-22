Heidrick & Struggles Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.54 million or $0.28 per share, down from $10.55 million or $0.54 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.59 per share, up from $0.54 per share last year.

Total revenues dropped 12% to $162.2 million from $184.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.31 per share on revenues of $146.19 million.

Looking forward, the company expects first-quarter revenue of between $160 million and $170 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $142.14 million.

