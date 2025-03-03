HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTL Earnings Results: $HSII Reports Quarterly Earnings

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTL ($HSII) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.64 by $0.44. The company also reported revenue of $276,190,000, beating estimates of $268,512,960 by $7,677,040.
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTL Insider Trading Activity
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTL insiders have traded $HSII stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS L MONAHAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $236,950
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTL stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 199,770 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,851,808
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 168,912 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,484,490
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 160,677 shares (+398.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,119,597
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 160,257 shares (+125.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,100,987
- APPLIED FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH, LLC removed 144,607 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,407,536
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 109,747 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,264,768
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 93,592 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,147,061
