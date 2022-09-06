Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Heidrick & Struggles International's (NASDAQ:HSII) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Heidrick & Struggles International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$122m ÷ (US$982m - US$434m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Heidrick & Struggles International has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%. NasdaqGS:HSII Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Heidrick & Struggles International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Heidrick & Struggles International here for free.

So How Is Heidrick & Struggles International's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Heidrick & Struggles International. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 61%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 44% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Heidrick & Struggles International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Heidrick & Struggles International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 67% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Heidrick & Struggles International does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.