Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.03 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $15.6 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $269.1 million from $242.1 million last year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.03 Mln. vs. $15.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $269.1 Mln vs. $242.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $255-$275 Million

