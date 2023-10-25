Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.0 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $20.8 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.0 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $267.9 million from $258.3 million last year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $15.0 Mln. vs. $20.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.7 -Revenue (Q3): $267.9 Mln vs. $258.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $240mln - $260mln

