Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Q1 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.6 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $18.5 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.7% to $239.3 million from $283.9 million last year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $15.6 Mln. vs. $18.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $239.3 Mln vs. $283.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $260-$280 mln

