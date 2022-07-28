Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) as a highly attractive investment with its 7.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Heidrick & Struggles International certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:HSII Price Based on Past Earnings July 28th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Heidrick & Struggles International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 426% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 42% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 15% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.9% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Heidrick & Struggles International's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Heidrick & Struggles International's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Heidrick & Struggles International maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Heidrick & Struggles International that you need to be mindful of.

