Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HSII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HSII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.74, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSII was $23.74, representing a -28.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.21 and a 31.96% increase over the 52 week low of $17.99.

HSII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). HSII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports HSII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.77%, compared to an industry average of -29.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HSII as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STSB with an increase of 16.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HSII at 0.53%.

