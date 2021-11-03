Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HSII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that HSII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.86, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSII was $47.86, representing a -4.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.03 and a 108% increase over the 52 week low of $23.01.

HSII is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). HSII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.26. Zacks Investment Research reports HSII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 124.29%, compared to an industry average of 18%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hsii Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.